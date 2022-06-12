×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP as Ferrari suffer double blow

12 June 2022 - 14:51 By Reuters
Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Max Verstappen took full advantage of an engine failure for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday and open up a commanding lead in the world championship.

The Dutchman crossed the line 20.8 seconds clear of Sergio Perez who, ordered not to battle Verstappen, completed a one-two for Red Bull after race leader Leclerc pulled into the pits with a smoking engine on the 20th lap.

George Russell took third for Mercedes and his team mate Lewis Hamilton, voted "driver of the day", fought through back pain to finish fourth.

Pole-sitter Leclerc's retirement was his second in three races and was part of a double-DNF (did not finish) for Ferrari, with team mate Carlos Sainz having already stopped with a hydraulic failure.

It dropped Leclerc to third in the overall standings, 34 points behind Verstappen. Perez, winner in Baku last year after Verstappen crashed out of the lead, is second, 21 points behind his team mate after also scoring the point for fastest lap.

Toyota lead 24 Hours of Le Mans one-two from pole

Champions Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans into the night in one-two formation at the Sarthe circuit on Saturday, with the number seven and eight ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Leclerc takes pole for Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull's Sergio Perez alongside on the ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Co-producer Hamilton says he will not appear in Brad Pitt F1 film

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on Friday said he would not appear in a film starring Brad Pitt based on Formula One that the Mercedes racer ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Petrol price biting? These are SA’s 10 most fuel-efficient SUVs Features
  2. Five of the vehicles most expensive to fill up in June Features
  3. WATCH | VW offers another glimpse of its all-new Amarok New Models
  4. Leclerc takes pole for Azerbaijan GP Motorsport
  5. FIRST DRIVE | The 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class takes luxury to a whole new level First Drives

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech