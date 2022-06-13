F1 boss Stefano Domenicali in SA for 2023 F1 Grand Prix talks

Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali arrived in South Africa on Monday for talks that could see the Kyalami circuit return to the grand prix calendar next year for the first time since 1993.

A Formula One spokesperson confirmed Domenicali flew to SA after Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

The former Ferrari team boss, who took over at the helm of Formula One last year, will meet representatives of the circuit north of Johannesburg with the sport keen to do a deal.

Africa is the only continent other than Antarctica without a Formula One race and Domenicali, who represents commercial rights holders Liberty Media, has spoken of his desire to rectify that.

Chloe Targett-Adams, Formula One's global director of race promotion, told a CSM-hosted webinar last week that Africa was a big strategic aim.

"It is the only continent we're not in, it's an unbelievable demographic in population and one that we're very keen to bring more into the Formula One world," she said. "So that's very much in our sights."