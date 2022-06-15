×

Motorsport

Ferrari find ‘short-term fix’ for hydraulics problem

15 June 2022 - 07:40 By Reuters
Carlos Sainz on track during the third free practice session ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 11 2022 in Baku.
Image: Aziz Karimov/Getty Images

Ferrari will have a “short-term fix” in Canada this weekend for the hydraulics problem that forced Carlos Sainz out of last Sunday's race in Azerbaijan, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

Both Spaniard Sainz and Monegasque team mate Charles Leclerc retired in Baku, with the latter suffering a second power unit failure in three races.

"Charles' engine arrives at the factory tomorrow. An initial assessment should be completed by the evening," Ferrari said on Twitter.

"Hydraulic components from Carlos' car have already been examined. A short-term fix is in place for Canada, while work is ongoing on mid/long-term solutions."

Ferrari are 80 points behind Red Bull in the constructors' standings after eight races, with Leclerc dropping to third overall and 34 points adrift of world champion and leader Max Verstappen.

After three races Leclerc was 46 points clear of Red Bull's Verstappen, and Ferrari appeared to have a good chance of a first title since 2008, but their lack of reliability has hit them hard.

Sunday's race in Montreal is at a circuit named after Canada's late Ferrari great Gilles Villeneuve. 

