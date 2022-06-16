×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Ferrari on track for Le Mans comeback in 2023

16 June 2022 - 15:12 By Reuters
Ferrari is on track to return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year in what would be the sports carmaker's first bid for overall victory in 50 years.
Ferrari is on track to return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year in what would be the sports carmaker's first bid for overall victory in 50 years.
Image: James Moy Photography/Getty Images

Ferrari is on track to return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year, its CEO Benedetto Vigna said on Thursday, in what would be the sports carmaker's first bid for overall victory in 50 years.

Presenting the carmaker's new business plan, Vigna said Ferrari remained on course for its return to the top class from 2023 with its Hypercar, supported by success in the lower GT category of last year's FIA world endurance championship.

“It's thrilling to think that in a little under a year, we will compete for outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours,” he said.

“This represents another chance for us to compete at the highest levels, pushing the technological boundaries on the track to then transfer these to the next generation of Ferrari cars” he added.

Ferrari, which last won the category's title back in 1965, will compete with the likes of Porsche, Cadillac, Peugeot and Toyota, which has won the last five Le Mans 24 Hours.

READ MORE

Ferrari promises 'even more unique' cars in shift to electric

Electric and hybrid models should make up 80% of Ferrari's sales by 2030, the luxury carmaker told investors on Thursday, vowing to produce "even ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

F1 nearing deal for return of SA Grand Prix

Formula One is nearing a deal to secure the return of the SA Grand Prix as early as next year, according to multiple reports.
Motoring
2 days ago

Toyota win Le Mans for fifth year in a row

Toyota won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the fifth year in a row on Sunday with New Zealand's Brendon Hartley taking the chequered flag to become a ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pump up the pain — July looks set to deliver another big fuel price increase news
  2. Five of the most affordable vehicles to fill up in June Features
  3. WATCH | The new Ford Raptor in action Features
  4. Heavy rains leave Cape Town's Killarney racetrack under water news
  5. F1 nearing deal for return of SA Grand Prix Motorsport

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...