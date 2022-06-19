×

Motorsport

Quartararo cruises to victory at German MotoGP

19 June 2022 - 15:16 By Reuters
Fabio Quartararo rides to victory during the MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland at Sachsenring Circuit on June 19, 2022 in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Yamaha's reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo won the German Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his lead in the riders' standings, while his closest championship contender Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia finished fourth at the Sachsenring.

Frenchman Quartararo, who started second on the grid, stormed into the lead when the lights went out as pole sitter Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati dropped down to second.

The duo battled for the lead over the next three laps before the Ducati rider slipped and crashed, leaving Quartararo to cruise to the finish.

Quartararo's compatriot Johann Zarco of Pramac Racing briefly threatened to challenge him for the lead but ultimately settled for second place, while Ducati's Jack Miller capitalised on an Espargaro mistake late in the race to take third. 

SA's Brad Binder finished seventh. His brother Darryn Binder did not finish. 

