The mighty new BMW M4 GT4 will hit racetracks in 2023

BMW Motorsport has confirmed that production of its badass new M4 GT4 racing car will start in October and be delivered to teams in time for the start of the 2023 season.

Wearing a price tag of 187,000 euros (roughly R3,150,260), the M4 GT4 is powered by the firm's familiar 3.0l twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine that can, depending on regulations, deliver as much as 405kW and 650Nm of torque to the rear wheels via a seven-speed ZF automatic transmission. The latter has been sharpened with unique motorsport software. A Drexler limited-slip differential is also part of the M4 GT4 package and features beefed-up driveshafts as well as a separate temperature controlled auxiliary cooling system. A 10-speed traction control system allows drivers to make realtime adjustments on the fly.