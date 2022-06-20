×

Motorsport

The mighty new BMW M4 GT4 will hit racetracks in 2023

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
20 June 2022 - 15:18
The new BMW M4 GT4 will hit the track in 2023.
The new BMW M4 GT4 will hit the track in 2023.
Image: Supplied

BMW Motorsport has confirmed that production of its badass new M4 GT4 racing car will start in October and be delivered to teams in time for the start of the 2023 season.

Wearing a price tag of 187,000 euros (roughly R3,150,260), the M4 GT4 is powered by the firm's familiar 3.0l twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine that can, depending on regulations, deliver as much as 405kW and 650Nm of torque to the rear wheels via a seven-speed ZF automatic transmission. The latter has been sharpened with unique motorsport software. A Drexler limited-slip differential is also part of the M4 GT4 package and features beefed-up driveshafts as well as a separate temperature controlled auxiliary cooling system. A 10-speed traction control system allows drivers to make realtime adjustments on the fly. 

Eligible to race in all GT4 race series around the world, some other standout features of this wicked-looking BMW include KW two-way Motorsport shock absorbers with three different H&R spring rates, five-level adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars plus double-flow brake air-cooling for maximum stopping power even in blazing hot race conditions.

A GT3 lightweight roof and an adjustable GT3 concept Motorsport rear wing (constructed from sustainable natural fibre) is also fitted as standard. Inside the racing car's cabin you'll find a ventilated Recaro race seat, a Fanatec-developed GT4 illuminated multi-function steering wheel and a unique BMW M Track cockpit interface that allows you to check crucial vehicle settings and access data without the need of a laptop — a real time-saver. BMW has also included an air-conditioning system as well as a heated front windscreen. 

The new BMW M4 GT4 is entering the final phase of testing that will see it take part in the next round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series as well as the 24 Hours of Portimão.

TimesLIVE

