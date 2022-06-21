×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Norris conflicted over 'porpoising' rule changes but stresses driver safety

21 June 2022 - 11:49 By Reuters
Lando Norris talks to the media in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 17, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec.
Lando Norris talks to the media in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 17, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris on Monday said he is conflicted about FIA's plans to introduce changes to reduce or eliminate the “porpoising” problem affecting this season's Formula One cars, but added that driver safety was paramount.

F1 introduced a radical rules overhaul this year that has seen cars generate a significant chunk of their downforce from the underside of the floor.

This has led to the “porpoising”, in which the cars bounce dramatically at high speeds, like the motion of a porpoise through water.

Concern reached new levels at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton struggled to get out of his Mercedes at the end of a punishing race.

However, Red Bull's Christian Horner, whose team are leading both championships and have a more stable car, has said it is unfair to change the rules for all midseason when one team is struggling more than most.

“I must admit to being a bit conflicted on it. The truth is we are not massively affected by porpoising, so we were not pushing for change,” Norris wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

“If there is a real danger that drivers could have long-term health consequences ... or that they could lose focus and crash, then something has to be done. Safety has to come first, and while it might not be affecting me now, these regulations are long term.

“My main concern is that it is fair for everyone — ideally you would implement any changes postseason — but inevitably it is going to affect some more than others.”

McLaren failed to pick up any points in the Canadian Grand Prix, with Norris collecting a five-second time penalty and finishing 15th, but the Briton said the team would learn from their failures ahead of their home British Grand Prix.

“I have to hold my hand up to mistakes,” Norris said. “It was a tough weekend for the team, with my teammate Daniel Ricciardo also out of the points in 11th. We will do our best to give the British fans something else to cheer next weekend.”

READ MORE

India's Daruvala to have first taste of F1 with McLaren

Jehan Daruvala will drive a Formula One car for the first time when he tests last year's McLaren at Silverstone this week as part of his bid to ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

From 46 points behind to 46 ahead, Verstappen refuses to tempt fate

Max Verstappen has gone from being 46 points behind to 46 points ahead this season but, with the Formula One campaign yet to reach the halfway mark, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton’s podium finish fuels hope for rest of the season

Lewis Hamilton has won 103 grands prix, but third in Canada on Sunday put Formula One's most successful driver back in a happy place.
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five of the most affordable vehicles to fill up in June Features
  2. REVIEW | Fuel-sipping Hyundai Grand Creta hits a sweet spot for families Reviews
  3. Pump up the pain — July looks set to deliver another big fuel price increase news
  4. WATCH | The new Ford Raptor in action Features
  5. Five of the vehicles most expensive to fill up in June Features

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...