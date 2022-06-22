Red Bull suspend junior driver Vips over racial slur

Red Bull Racing have suspended Formula Two driver Juri Vips pending an investigation after the Estonian uttered a racial slur during a live stream, the team announced on Tuesday.

Vips, 21, uttered the racial slur on the streaming platform Twitch and was suspended after the video appeared on social media.

"Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident," it said.

"As an organisation we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation."