×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Red Bull suspend junior driver Vips over racial slur

22 June 2022 - 07:38 By Reuters
Red Bull has suspended Juri Vips after the Estonian driver uttered a racial slur on the streaming platform Twitch.
Red Bull has suspended Juri Vips after the Estonian driver uttered a racial slur on the streaming platform Twitch.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Red Bull Racing have suspended Formula Two driver Juri Vips pending an investigation after the Estonian uttered a racial slur during a live stream, the team announced on Tuesday.

Vips, 21, uttered the racial slur on the streaming platform Twitch and was suspended after the video appeared on social media.

"Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident," it said.

"As an organisation we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation."

Vips later apologised on Instagram and said he would fully cooperate with the investigation.

"I wish to unreservedly apologize for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today," he wrote.

"This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold. I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set."

Vips, who drives for the British-based Hitech Grand Prix team in Formula Two, is seventh in the standings.

Last month he drove Red Bull's Formula One car during Friday's practice ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Norris conflicted over 'porpoising' rule changes but stresses driver safety

McLaren's Lando Norris on Monday said he is conflicted about FIA's plans to introduce changes to reduce or eliminate the "porpoising" problem ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

India's Daruvala to have first taste of F1 with McLaren

Jehan Daruvala will drive a Formula One car for the first time when he tests last year's McLaren at Silverstone this week as part of his bid to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

From 46 points behind to 46 ahead, Verstappen refuses to tempt fate

Max Verstappen has gone from being 46 points behind to 46 points ahead this season but, with the Formula One campaign yet to reach the halfway mark, ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five of the most affordable vehicles to fill up in June Features
  2. REVIEW | Fuel-sipping Hyundai Grand Creta hits a sweet spot for families Reviews
  3. WATCH | The new Ford Raptor in action Features
  4. Defender Transcontinental Expedition reaches its halfway point news
  5. Five of the vehicles most expensive to fill up in June Features

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...