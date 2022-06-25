×

Motorsport

Gasly to stay at AlphaTauri for 2023 F1 season

25 June 2022 - 13:45 By Reuters
Pierre Gasly will remain at AlphaTauri for the 2023 F1 season.
Image: Fox/Getty Images

Pierre Gasly will remain with AlphaTauri for the 2023 season, the Formula 1 team announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old French driver returned to Red Bull's junior team after a disappointing and brief stint with Red Bull in 2018. Gasly went on to win the 2020 Italian Grand Prix and currently sits 11th in this year's driver standings with 16 points.

Any hope of returning to the top team in the near future ended with Sergio Perez signing an extension through 2025. However, AlphaTauri did keep Gasly from entering the open driver market.

“I have been with this team for five years now, “Gasly said. “I am proud of the journey we've been through together and the progress we have made.

“This year's new regulations have created new challenges for us and being able to plan our development with the team for the next 18 months is a good working basis for the future.”

Gasly's highest finish this season was a fifth place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and Alpha Tauri team principal Franz Tost said at last week's Canadian Grand Prix that Gasly's return for 2023s was “100% confirmed”.

Friday's announcement made that official.

“He is definitely in the group of the best and most competitive drivers in F1 and has proven his abilities during all the time he has spent with us,” said Tost.

“Undoubtedly, Pierre can play a major role in the team having a successful season next year and it will be down to us to provide him with a competitive car, so that he can continue to deliver excellent results.”

