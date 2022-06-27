Catching up with the Toyota GR Cup

It was back in February when I announced that I was one of six local motoring scribes picked to compete in the newly formed Toyota GR Cup.

This, for those of you in need of a quick refresher, is an initiative cooked up by Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa to test the waters for a single-make race series using the new GR Yaris as its base. Because, you know, why should the Volkswagen Polo get to have our country’s fine racetracks all to itself?

So I signed my life away, hopped on an aeroplane and headed on down to the Mother City for the inaugural round of this exciting new competition.

From the moment us journalists arrived at Killarney International Raceway for our first practice session, it was evident that people were indeed interested in the fresh vehicular meat the Gazoo Racing crew had slapped on the table.

For here, pitting in the middle of the National Extreme Festival’s familiar GTC, Supa Cup and Extreme Supercar classes, were a sextet of angry looking GR Yarii (the unofficial plural of Yaris – and I’m claiming it) that racers and, more importantly, trackside visitors could not only relate to but also aspire to own.

Sure, a select few might have the means to purchase an Audi R8 or Lamborghini Huracan as piloted by Charl Arangies and Jonathan du Toit, but for the most part these exotics will remain nothing but a pipe dream: a steely manifestation of wealth they’ll never accumulate.