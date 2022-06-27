Chase Elliott outduels Kurt Busch to win Ally 400

Chase Elliott stayed out on the final caution of the weather-interrupted Ally 400 Sunday and raced away from Kurt Busch to win at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee.

After Josh Bilicki's No 77 brought out the race's 12th yellow flag, Elliott's team decided to stay out on tyres that were almost 50 laps old. But Elliott was able to keep his No 9 Chevrolet in front of the older Busch brother in a four-lap sprint on the way to his 15th career win and second of 2022.

His other victory was in May at Dover Motor Speedway — also a concrete track like Nashville's.

Ryan Blaney, defending race winner Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five.

Kyle Busch started 36th but led twice for 54 laps and was in position to win in the final 100 laps before deciding to pit for two tires on the last caution. He came home 21st.

Polesitter Denny Hamlin led the first 41 laps before debris and a lightning strike around the track brought out the first caution and a one-hour red-flag condition for more lightning.