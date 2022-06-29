TimesLIVE ready for Toyota GR Cup rumble at Red Star this weekend

It's hard to believe that the halfway mark of the year is almost upon us and with it the fourth round of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup.

On the back of Killarney in February, Zwartkops in April and Aldo Scribante in June, I and the five other motoring journalists selected to represent our titles in this new single-make series will be buckling into our OMP racing seats for a battle around Mpumalanga's Red Star Raceway on Saturday July 2.

Unlike Gqeberha's Aldo Scribante circuit, Red Star is a track I know quite well. I've raced there countless times behind the wheel of my Taylon 7 in Lotus Challenge and last year I clocked close on 100 laps driving an old Beetle in the 24 Hours of iLamuna.

Endowed with no less than 13 corners and a decent amount of elevation change, this 4.2km circuit is a track that polarises the local racing community: you either love it or you hate it.

Personally, I fall into the first camp as I enjoy how technical and challenging it is. There's always something new to learn and always somewhere you can find a bit more time. Whether my fellow competitors agree remains to be seen. I have no doubt that GR Cup championship leader Ashley Oldfield (cars.co.za) will be at the top of the time sheets again, but hopefully — thanks to my previous experience here — not by much.