×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Alpine aims to 'debunk myths' about women drivers in F1

30 June 2022 - 11:37 By Reuters
Laurent Rossi says Alpine wants to give women the same opportunities as men.
Laurent Rossi says Alpine wants to give women the same opportunities as men.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Renault-owned Alpine launched a programme on Thursday to increase the number of women at their Formula One team and help women drivers reach the top for the first time in half a century.

Only two women have started a Formula One race since the world championship began in 1950 and the last was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

CEO Laurent Rossi told Reuters the idea was to transform Alpine as a sports car manufacturer and as a team and to “debunk myths” by giving women the same opportunities as men.

“We want to make sure we give access to all of the jobs, all of the opportunities at Alpine, to women,” he said, adding that the company would soon have women making up half the executive committee.

“By not having a more balanced representation of women in the workforce I deprive Alpine and myself of 50% of the talents out there ... I see it as I’m missing half of my team.”

The aim is to increase the percentage of women working for the company to 30% within five years from 12% now.

Only 10% of the F1 team's British-based workforce is female.

The funded racing development programme, to span eight years, will take young girls on a path from karting and provide training and support that has been previously lacking.

“The intent is to debunk the myths that women can’t, because they’re not adapted, because they don’t have role models, because the jobs we offer are not for women,” said Rossi.

“We want to debunk all those myths one by one and make sure that for each opportunity offered at Alpine there’s always an equal chance for women to get the job because they can.”

Alpine said it would use research carried out by the Paris Brain Institute to “deconstruct stereotypes” and break down “pseudo-scientific alleged hurdles” for women racers in a male-dominated sport.

“Fernando Alonso is 41 [in July] and he drives a Formula One car. I think Fernando Alonso at 41 is not as strong as a perfectly fit woman athlete at 30,” said Rossi, citing the example of women jet fighter pilots and astronauts.

“You can drive a Formula One car with the right preparation and that’s what we intend to do. We want to prepare the women the same way men are prepared.”

The all-women W Series launched in 2019 to help women progress up the motorsport ladder to F1, but the inaugural champion Jamie Chadwick is still competing in the championship having so far failed to make a step up.

MORE:

Piquet apologises to Hamilton for 'ill thought out' comment

Brazil's triple Formula One champion Nelson Piquet apologised to Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday after a video emerged of him using an apparent racial ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Reigning F1 champ Verstappen riding high a year on from Silverstone low

Silverstone marked a low point on Max Verstappen's road to last year's Formula One title but the Red Bull driver is riding higher than ever ahead of ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Hamilton calls for action amid storm over racist Piquet comment

Lewis Hamilton called for action to change "archaic mindsets" after a racist remark about him by Brazilian triple champion Nelson Piquet emerged on ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sorry Tesla but Hyundai is quietly dominating the EV race news
  2. WATCH | Marshals refuse to help after competitor rolls in Safari Rally Kenya news
  3. REVIEW | The Kia Carnival is a practical and stylish luxury minibus Reviews
  4. Hamilton calls for action amid storm over racist Piquet comment Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | The 2022 Mitsubishi ASX is no spring chicken Reviews

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...