×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Hugo Boss is returning to the F1 grid with Aston Martin

30 June 2022 - 11:37 By Reuters
Hugo Boss branding will appear on Aston Martin F1 cars with immediate effect.
Hugo Boss branding will appear on Aston Martin F1 cars with immediate effect.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

German fashion brand Hugo Boss announced on Thursday it was returning to Formula One with the Aston Martin team, five years after leaving for the electric Formula E series.

The deal, announced at the British Grand Prix on Thursday and initially running until 2025, will see Boss branding on the F1 cars with immediate effect and the company providing team apparel from 2023.

Hugo Boss CEO Daniel Grieder told Reuters the pull of Netflix's “Drive to Survive” docu-series, new rules to make racing more competitive and a push for sustainability were compelling factors.

A 30-year friendship with Aston Martin's Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, who made his money in the fashion industry before acquiring the sports car marque made famous by fictional British spy James Bond, also played a part.

“We want to become a 24/7 lifestyle brand,” said Grieder.

“When you see what Lawrence does with Aston Martin, it’s a similar story.”

Hugo Boss were with former champions McLaren for decades before moving to Mercedes, the dominant team of the last eight years, in 2015.

In 2017 previous CEO Mark Langer told German weekly magazine Focus that the deal was ending because “Formula E is more innovative and sustainable” and electric racing was more attractive to a younger audience.

Grieder said that had not proved to be the case.

“It didn’t make it. Formula E was never the same as Formula One. It didn’t become as relevant as it should have become,” he said.

“Formula One is also back, better than ever. It’s a global sport ... and they also have commitments to a more sustainable world and races.”

“I think the sport is even more relevant than ever and the whole world is watching and so many fans are into it and it’s so exciting at the moment.”

Having three races in the US next year was also attractive: “I think the balance they found now is perfect,” said Griedel.

He said Hugo Boss was now a platform with two brands appealing to different demographics — Boss for millennials between 25 and 40 and Hugo for the more music and art-centred “Gen Z” under-25s.

“I think Aston Martin and Boss is the perfect match here,” he said.

READ MORE

Piquet apologises to Hamilton for 'ill thought out' comment

Brazil's triple Formula One champion Nelson Piquet apologised to Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday after a video emerged of him using an apparent racial ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Reigning F1 champ Verstappen riding high a year on from Silverstone low

Silverstone marked a low point on Max Verstappen's road to last year's Formula One title but the Red Bull driver is riding higher than ever ahead of ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Red Bull drop Vips as F1 reserve driver after racial slur while gaming

Formula One championship leaders Red Bull terminated the contract of Estonian reserve driver Juri Vips on Tuesday after an investigation into a ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sorry Tesla but Hyundai is quietly dominating the EV race news
  2. WATCH | Marshals refuse to help after competitor rolls in Safari Rally Kenya news
  3. REVIEW | The Kia Carnival is a practical and stylish luxury minibus Reviews
  4. Hamilton calls for action amid storm over racist Piquet comment Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | The 2022 Mitsubishi ASX is no spring chicken Reviews

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...