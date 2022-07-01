×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

F1 champ Verstappen ready to co-operate with Netflix

01 July 2022 - 13:17 By Reuters
Max Verstappen in the paddock during previews before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on June 30 2022 in Northampton, England.
Max Verstappen in the paddock during previews before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on June 30 2022 in Northampton, England.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen says he is ready to work with the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive after previously shunning it for the way the protagonists were portrayed.

The Red Bull driver did not co-operate with producers for the fourth season of the behind-the-scenes show which premiered this year.

The latest season covered Verstappen's controversial and heated title battle with Mercedes rival and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

In March he said it was not his thing and his stance was unlikely to change, but Netflix and Formula One confirmed two more seasons in May and the Dutch 24-year-old said he was now more involved.

“I just sat together with them and I explained how I thought about it and what I thought went wrong in the past and it was actually a very good, quick little chat and we'll try to improve from there,” he told reporters at the British Grand Prix.

He would get more of a say in how he was portrayed and footage used.

“That's all I'm asking for. That's it just more realistic, at least from my side,” he said.

“I cannot control, of course, what they do with other drivers, but at least I want to be in control with what I'm releasing. That's what we're going to do.

“I hope, of course, that it's going to be good, because I also understand that Netflix really helped a lot for the popularity, especially in the US, and I don't mind playing a role in that, but it needs to be good for both of us.”

In March, Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali said he would talk to Netflix about keeping the narrative rooted in reality.

Drive to Survive has played a key role in drawing new, younger fans to the sport, bringing a surge of popularity in the previously hard-to-crack American market.

But it has drawn criticism for manufacturing rivalries between drivers and placing conversations and radio comments out of context.

MORE:

Hamilton says his piercings are no problem for the British GP

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton has dismissed fears he could fall foul of Formula One's governing body at his home British Grand Prix over ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Hamilton can win at Silverstone, says Wolff

Lewis Hamilton has a real chance of winning his home British Grand Prix for a record-extending ninth time on Sunday and standing on top of the ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

British drivers' club to strip Nelson Piquet of his honorary membership

The British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) announced on Thursday it had suspended the honorary membership of retired triple Formula One world champion ...
Motoring
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sorry Tesla but Hyundai is quietly dominating the EV race news
  2. REVIEW | The Kia Carnival is a practical and stylish luxury minibus Reviews
  3. WATCH | Marshals refuse to help after competitor rolls in Safari Rally Kenya news
  4. British drivers' club to strip Nelson Piquet of his honorary membership Motorsport
  5. Piquet apologises to Hamilton for 'ill thought out' comment Motorsport

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...