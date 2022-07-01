×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Hamilton removes nose stud ahead of British GP practice

01 July 2022 - 17:56 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton prepares for practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 01, 2022 in Northampton, England.
Lewis Hamilton prepares for practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 01, 2022 in Northampton, England.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton backed down in a spat with Formula One's governing body and removed a nose stud before taking part in practice for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Friday.

An FIA spokesperson confirmed the Mercedes driver was compliant with the rules and the stud had gone.

Hamilton also has ear piercings, and another elsewhere on his body, and has maintained he cannot remove some without assistance.

The 37-year-old was engaged in a standoff with the FIA in May, after drivers were reminded that wearing jewellery in the cockpit was not allowed for safety reasons, but was given an exemption until Silverstone.

“It's kind of crazy to think that with everything that's going on in the world that is the focus of people,” the sport's most successful driver of all time had told reporters on Thursday.

His nose and ear piercings were in place then.

The ban on jewellery, as well as the wearing of non-compliant undergarments, has long been in the rules but rarely enforced until the FIA clamped down this season.

It says items beneath the mandatory flameproof clothing could increase the risk of burn injuries and has highlighted the risk of critical delays or complications if medical imaging is required after an accident.

READ MORE

Bottas goes fastest in damp first British GP practice session

Valtteri Bottas was fastest in a damp and largely meaningless first practice for the British Grand Prix on Friday with half the field including ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

F1 champ Verstappen ready to co-operate with Netflix

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen says he is ready to work with the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive' after previously shunning it for ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Hamilton says his piercings are no problem for the British GP

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton has dismissed fears he could fall foul of Formula One's governing body at his home British Grand Prix over ...
Motoring
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sorry Tesla but Hyundai is quietly dominating the EV race news
  2. REVIEW | The Kia Carnival is a practical and stylish luxury minibus Reviews
  3. WATCH | Marshals refuse to help after competitor rolls in Safari Rally Kenya news
  4. British drivers' club to strip Nelson Piquet of his honorary membership Motorsport
  5. Piquet apologises to Hamilton for 'ill thought out' comment Motorsport

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...