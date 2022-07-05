×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Sensational Silverstone race a ‘perfect demonstration’ of F1 progress, says Brawn

05 July 2022 - 14:22 By Reuters
Max Verstappen leads a line of cars during the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Max Verstappen leads a line of cars during the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The British Grand Prix provided a “perfect demonstration” of what Formula One aimed to achieve with its 2022 cars and how much safer the sport has become, according to MD Ross Brawn.

The halo head protection system was credited with saving the life of Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou after a huge first-lap crash, while Sunday’s race at Silverstone had close racing and thrilling overtakes.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won the race for his first F1 victory.

“What pleased me was the precision the drivers could have with the cars. We saw countless fascinating battles that went on for several corners, with multiple changes of position,” Brawn said on the F1 website.

“We saw drivers were able to take multiple lines with these new cars — and that allowed for two, three or even four cars going almost side-by-side. The quality of the passes was high, too,” he added.

Brawn, a former team boss and technical director, said the drivers had been positive about the change and ability to follow closely the cars in front without turbulence.

He said many had observed they had a much better chance of forcing a mistake by being able to sit on the tail of another driver.

“The frequency where cars are following for consecutive laps and challenging for consecutive laps is much better than in previous years,” said Brawn.

He said that showed the sport and governing FIA had taken the right direction with the aerodynamic rule changes introduced this season to make racing closer and more exciting.

“The introduction of raceability is going to be a significant change for F1 for the future,” said Brawn.

“If there is a legacy of this era, it will be that raceability is now going to be a factor that is always considered when new cars are designed for Formula One. We’ve not seen that before.”

Mercedes are a step closer to winning again, says Hamilton

Mercedes have narrowed the gap to Formula One leaders Red Bull and Ferrari and may not be too far from winning again, seven-time world champion Lewis ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

F1 can learn from Zhou crash, says Russell

Formula One can learn an important safety lesson from Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou's huge British Grand Prix accident, according to Mercedes driver ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Six times the Formula One halo saved the day

Safety in motorsport has been thrust into the limelight once more with the dramatic Guanyu Zhou crash at this past weekend’s British Grand Prix.
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. More misery for motorists as fuel prices reach record highs news
  2. Here are SA’s best-selling cars of June 2022 news
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Isuzu D-Max impresses with space and comfort Reviews
  4. Updated Volkswagen T-Roc pricing announced New Models
  5. Zhou says halo device saved his life Motorsport

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths