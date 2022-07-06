×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Boozed Bagnaia drives into ditch after partying in Ibiza

06 July 2022 - 07:42 By Reuters
Francesco Bagnaia at the MotoGP Motul TT Assen at TT Circuit Assen on June 24 2022 in Assen, Netherlands.
Francesco Bagnaia at the MotoGP Motul TT Assen at TT Circuit Assen on June 24 2022 in Assen, Netherlands.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia admitted he drove his car into a ditch in Ibiza while he was over the legal alcohol limit in the early hours on Tuesday.

Bagnaia, last year's runner-up in the MotoGP championship, is on a summer break after the Dutch Grand Prix, with the season set to resume next month at Silverstone.

The Italian rider has endured a frustrating season with four non-finishes but claimed his third victory of the year in Assen last month. The 25-year-old said he was celebrating his race win with friends in Ibiza.

"As I was leaving the disco at 3am, I was facing a roundabout when I ended up with the front wheels in a ditch without involving other vehicles or people," Bagnaia wrote on Instagram 

"However, the alcohol test carried out by the police found the blood alcohol level was higher than what is allowed by Spanish law.

"I am sorry for what happened. I am practically a non-drinker and it was a serious carelessness that should not have happened.

"I apologise to everyone, and I can assure you I have learned my lesson. Never get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol."

Ducati did not respond to a request for comment.

Bagnaia is fourth in the riders' championship, 66 points behind leader and reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo.

Sensational Silverstone race a ‘perfect demonstration’ of F1 progress, says Brawn

The British Grand Prix provided a “perfect demonstration” of what Formula One aimed to achieve with its 2022 cars and how much safer the sport has ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Mercedes are a step closer to winning again, says Hamilton

Mercedes have narrowed the gap to Formula One leaders Red Bull and Ferrari and may not be too far from winning again, seven-time world champion Lewis ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 can learn from Zhou crash, says Russell

Formula One can learn an important safety lesson from Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou's huge British Grand Prix accident, according to Mercedes driver ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More misery for motorists as fuel prices reach record highs news
  2. Here are SA’s best-selling cars of June 2022 news
  3. SA automakers face extinction unless they go electric news
  4. The new Volkswagen Amarok is being unveiled this week New Models
  5. Updated Volkswagen T-Roc pricing announced New Models

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths