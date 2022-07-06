Boozed Bagnaia drives into ditch after partying in Ibiza

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia admitted he drove his car into a ditch in Ibiza while he was over the legal alcohol limit in the early hours on Tuesday.

Bagnaia, last year's runner-up in the MotoGP championship, is on a summer break after the Dutch Grand Prix, with the season set to resume next month at Silverstone.

The Italian rider has endured a frustrating season with four non-finishes but claimed his third victory of the year in Assen last month. The 25-year-old said he was celebrating his race win with friends in Ibiza.

"As I was leaving the disco at 3am, I was facing a roundabout when I ended up with the front wheels in a ditch without involving other vehicles or people," Bagnaia wrote on Instagram