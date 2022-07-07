×

Motorsport

F1 faces 'force majeure situation' as fuel costs, inflation rocket

07 July 2022 - 15:06 By Reuters
Teams such as Mercedes say events such as the war in Ukraine have made it impossible for them to stay within this year's budget cap.
Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Formula One teams will discuss a cost cap adjustment to reflect soaring energy costs and inflation at a meeting in Austria on Friday. However, an agreement could still be some weeks away.

The situation will be discussed by the FIA Formula One commission ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

"Seeing as the commission is only scheduled for two hours, we have to get aligned very quickly. I think we're discussing the various options," Williams team boss Jost Capito said at Silverstone last weekend.

"I'm sure we will find a compromise that works for all of us," he added.

McLaren's Andreas Seidl hoped the meeting would "find a solution in the best interests of the sport and close the topic".

