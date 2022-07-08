×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Hamilton believes he will win again this season

08 July 2022 - 08:26 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton arrives at the Red Bull Ring race track ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton arrives at the Red Bull Ring race track ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is confident he will win again with Mercedes this season after recent car upgrades.

The 37-year-old Briton said it would be hard to win Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, home to rivals Red Bull and a favourite track of their championship leader Max Verstappen, but not impossible.

Hamilton is the only Formula One driver to have won a race in every season he has competed, but has gone 11 races in a row without a victory – the longest drought of an F1 career that started with McLaren in 2007.

"Earlier this year, I definitely wasn't sure we could ever get a win in this car," he told reporters at the Red Bull Ring on Thursday.

"That's not the way we like to think, but it was a feeling that it's a long, long way to catch everybody up knowing the progress everyone makes.

"Then we've had these last two races which were quite strong and that's  encouraged us that we're moving in the right direction, that there  is potential in the car and with a  bit more digging and a  bit more hard work, hopefully we can get a bit closer to having a chance of winning," he said.

"I truly believe we can get a race win this year."

The sport's most successful driver, with 103 grand prix victories, has finished third in the last two races after starting the season with a bouncing and uncompetitive car.

In Canada last month, after Friday first practice, he said his car was a "disaster" but champions Mercedes brought a major upgrade to Silverstone last weekend.

Hamilton has won a record eight times at Silverstone and led there again last Sunday, the first time he has done so this season.

His car also looked to be as quick as Ferrari, who won with Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

"At Silverstone there was definitely potential to win the race," said Hamilton.

"With our current performance, we are not on exactly the same level as the two teams ahead. We needed everything to align.

"We've always struggled in Austria, so it's going to be hard to win here knowing the combination of corners. But not impossible."

Leclerc dismisses reports of Ferrari tension

Charles Leclerc dismissed on Thursday reports of division and frustration inside Ferrari after team mate Carlos Sainz's British Grand Prix victory ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Russell says instinct drove him to check on Zhou after Silverstone crash

Briton George Russell said natural instinct drove him to jump out of his Mercedes to check on Chinese racer Guanyu Zhou after a crash on the opening ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

F1 faces 'force majeure situation' as fuel costs, inflation rocket

Teams will seek a cost cap compromise at a meeting in Austria on Friday, ahead of the Grand Prix in Spielberg
Motoring
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FNB announces fuel hike relief for nearly 3.4-million customers news
  2. Why Volkswagen buyers get a Lamborghini for free news
  3. New SA-built Volkswagen Amarok breaks cover New Models
  4. SA automakers face extinction unless they go electric news
  5. HATCH SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Toyota Starlet vs Suzuki Baleno Reviews

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths