Motorsport

Verstappen puts Red Bull on pole for Austrian GP sprint race

08 July 2022 - 19:31 By Reuters
Max Verstappen celebrates his pole position in parc firme.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position for Saturday's Austrian Grand Prix sprint race after Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed in qualifying.

The Dutch driver took the top slot with a time of 1:04.984 seconds, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc 0.029 seconds slower.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who took his first Formula One win less than a week ago in Silverstone, will start third on Saturday in a race that determines the starting grid for Sunday's grand prix.

Lewis Hamilton crashed in Q3, damaging his car and bringing out the red flag.
Image: Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Hamilton and Russell triggered a tense final two minutes of action after bringing out red flags in quick succession during the decisive final phase.

Hamilton's car snapped out of control and speared off into the turn seven barriers while Russell suffered a similar fate minutes later into turn nine. Hamilton will start 10th with Russell fifth. 

