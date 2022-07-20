×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

NASCAR to hold race on Chicago streets next year

20 July 2022 - 07:38 By Reuters
Cars will race Chicago's 3.5km course against the backdrop of Lake Michigan, Grant Park and the city's celebrated skyline.
Cars will race Chicago's 3.5km course against the backdrop of Lake Michigan, Grant Park and the city's celebrated skyline.
Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images

NASCAR will hold its first Cup Series street race in downtown Chicago in July 2023, the stock car racing circuit said on Tuesday, as it continues to make inroads into major US metropolitan markets.

Cars will race Chicago's 3.5km course against the backdrop of Lake Michigan, Grant Park and the city's celebrated skyline.

It comes after NASCAR held a first-of-its-kind event in Los Angeles earlier this year on a temporary track installed inside Memorial Coliseum.

"Like the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, we seized an incredible opportunity to add an unprecedented element to our schedule and take centre stage in the heart of another major metropolitan market," said Ben Kennedy, a NASCAR senior vice president.

The NASCAR race will be held on July 2 2023 and will be preceded by an IMSA sanctioned series race on July 1.

"Chicago's streets are as iconic as our skyline and our reputation as a world-class sports city is indisputable," said Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"I am thrilled to welcome our partners at NASCAR to Chicago for an event that will attract thousands of people to our city.

"Chicago's world-class entertainment and hospitality industries, coupled with our city's history as a conduit for sports talent, make us the perfect hosts for this unique event."

Christopher Bell captures Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire

Christopher Bell ran down Chase Elliott with 42 laps remaining to win for the second time in the NASCAR Cup Series, claiming Sunday's Ambetter 301 at ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Williams ready to run both cars with upgrades

Nicholas Latifi will finally have the same performance upgrades on his car as Williams Formula One team mate Alex Albon at this weekend's French ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Spaniard Rins to join LCR Honda in 2023

Spain's three-time MotoGP race winner Alex Rins will join Honda satellite outfit LCR Honda in 2023 on a two-year contract after Suzuki's decision to ...
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA New Models
  2. SA’s top-10 fuel sipping cars for under R250,000 Features
  3. Thieves are coming for your petrol — Here’s how to protect your tank news
  4. Large family? Here are SA's most affordable seven-seaters Features
  5. Want to know where the cheapest fuel is? Here’s how to find out news

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro