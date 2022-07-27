×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

F1 wants to run fully sustainable fuel by 2026

27 July 2022 - 08:57 By Reuters
Running sustainable fuel is all part of F1's plan to have a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030.
Running sustainable fuel is all part of F1's plan to have a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Formula 1 is on schedule to use 100% sustainable fuel in its race cars by 2026, according to managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn.

F1 cars are using E10 fuel this year that includes 90% fossil fuel and 10% ethanol. Meanwhile, a "drop-in" fully sustainable fuel is being developed with a goal of not having to modify the engines that run it.

That means transitioning to fully sustainable fuel without sacrificing speed.

It's all part of F1's plan to have a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030.

"We're working on an E fuel where the carbon circle is completely neutral so the carbon used to produce that fuel is the same quantity as the carbon emitted from the internal combustion engine," Brawn said on Tuesday.

"It means the engines do not add anything to carbon dioxide in the atmosphere."

Brawn said making the fuel available to a wider consumer base would help reduce global emissions. Beyond passenger vehicles and race cars, internal combustion engines are critical to air and sea travel along with vehicles transporting heavy goods.

The sustainable fuel project is being led by F1's chief technical officer Pat Symonds. According to F1's studies estimate, only 8% of the 1.8-billion cars projected to be on the roads in 2030 will be fully electric.

"We've been working with Aramco and have tested 39 surrogate blends of fuels," Symonds said.

"This has helped us understand the effects of the different types of blends you can use in a sustainable fuel.

"The techniques we will hone and make more efficient and mainstream to produce our fuels are exactly the same techniques that can produce the fuel for trucks, trains and  aircraft, even if those fuels are slightly different."

F1’s Perez to own Mexican team in electric powerboat series

Formula One driver Sergio Perez is entering his own Mexican team in an all-electric racing boat championship due to start next year, organisers said ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

F1 teams want a quick decision on 2023 rule changes

Formula One teams say they need a quick decision, preferably before the August break, on proposed 2023 technical changes that aim to end the sport's ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Sainz says Ferrari race strategy is ‘not a disaster’

Carlos Sainz defended Ferrari's French Grand Prix strategy on Sunday after making a late pitstop to finish fifth rather than pushing for the podium.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. These are the top 10 most enquired about used SUVs in SA right now Features
  2. Chase Elliott named Pocono winner with Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch disqualified Motorsport
  3. Proposed duties could lift tyre prices as much as 41% news
  4. More misery for motorists as fuel prices reach record highs news
  5. 670kW Shelby GT500 King of the Road is coming to SA New Models

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...