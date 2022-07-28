×

Motorsport

Drivers and teams react to Sebastian Vettel’s retirement

28 July 2022 - 15:54 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel announced on Thursday that he will be retiring from F1 at the end of the season.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Four times Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced on Thursday that he will be retiring at the end of the 2022 season. Here’s a look at how some of the sport’s top drivers, teams and personalities have reacted to the news. 

Lewis Hamilton.
Image: Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes F1 driver and seven times world champion 

“Sebastian, it’s been an honour to call you a competitor and a greater honour to call you my friend. You’re leaving this sport better than you found it which is always the goal. I have no doubt that whatever comes next for you will be exciting, meaningful and rewarding. Love you, man.”

Mick Schumacher.
Image: Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 driver

“I’m so sad that you’re leaving, but at the same time excited for you and this new chapter of your life. You’ve been and still are such an important person to me and I’m thankful for our friendship. Thank you for everything you’ve contributed to the sport we both love. I can’t wait for our last races together. Thank you, Seb — you’re an inspiration.”

Charles Leclerc.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc | Ferrari F1 driver and former team mate 

“What a person and what a driver. We’ll miss you, Sebastian.”

Red Bull Racing.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Red Bull Racing | F1 team

Danke, Sebastian. Cheers for the good times!”

Scuderia Ferrari.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Scuderia Ferrari | F1 team

“It’s been an honour to share so many memories with you in Formula One. Looking forward to enjoying the last few races together in the paddock. Best of luck for your future challenges in life.”

Jackie Stewart.
Image: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Jackie Stewart | Retired triple F1 champion 

“Four world championships, 53 wins and consistently cheeky! Congratulations, Sebastian, on a career that will always go down in the history books as one of the greatest.”

McLaren F1.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

McLaren | F1 team

“Legend status. Congratulations on a remarkable career, Sebastian. A champion on and off the track.”

George Russell.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

George Russell | Mercedes F1 driver

“Enjoy your retirement, Seb, you’re a true F1 legend. You’ll be missed mate.”

Mark Webber.
Image: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Mark Webber | Former Red Bull Racing team mate

“Congratulations mate.” 

