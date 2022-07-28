Drivers and teams react to Sebastian Vettel’s retirement
Four times Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced on Thursday that he will be retiring at the end of the 2022 season. Here’s a look at how some of the sport’s top drivers, teams and personalities have reacted to the news.
Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes F1 driver and seven times world champion
“Sebastian, it’s been an honour to call you a competitor and a greater honour to call you my friend. You’re leaving this sport better than you found it which is always the goal. I have no doubt that whatever comes next for you will be exciting, meaningful and rewarding. Love you, man.”
Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 driver
“I’m so sad that you’re leaving, but at the same time excited for you and this new chapter of your life. You’ve been and still are such an important person to me and I’m thankful for our friendship. Thank you for everything you’ve contributed to the sport we both love. I can’t wait for our last races together. Thank you, Seb — you’re an inspiration.”
Charles Leclerc | Ferrari F1 driver and former team mate
“What a person and what a driver. We’ll miss you, Sebastian.”
Red Bull Racing | F1 team
“Danke, Sebastian. Cheers for the good times!”
Scuderia Ferrari | F1 team
“It’s been an honour to share so many memories with you in Formula One. Looking forward to enjoying the last few races together in the paddock. Best of luck for your future challenges in life.”
Jackie Stewart | Retired triple F1 champion
“Four world championships, 53 wins and consistently cheeky! Congratulations, Sebastian, on a career that will always go down in the history books as one of the greatest.”
McLaren | F1 team
“Legend status. Congratulations on a remarkable career, Sebastian. A champion on and off the track.”
George Russell | Mercedes F1 driver
“Enjoy your retirement, Seb, you’re a true F1 legend. You’ll be missed mate.”
Mark Webber | Former Red Bull Racing team mate
“Congratulations mate.”