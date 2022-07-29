×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Alfa Romeo renews partnership with Sauber for 2023 F1 season

29 July 2022 - 13:20 By Reuters
Valtteri Bottas on track during the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 24 2022 in Le Castellet.
Valtteri Bottas on track during the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 24 2022 in Le Castellet.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Alfa Romeo has renewed its Formula One partnership with Swiss-based Sauber for next season, Alfa chief executive Jean-Philippe Imparato said on Friday.

"I have signed the renewal for 2023 this morning," Imparato said.

He said Formula One was a "school of excellence" and part of its DNA for Alfa Romeo, a brand of Stellantis, the world's fourth largest carmaker.

"Every year in July we assess the situation. If in the future we realise we are not interested any more (in Formula One) or we don't have returns on our investments, we'll see what to do, but everything will be done in an orderly way," Imparato said.

Sauber, who own and run the team under the Alfa name, are controlled by Islero Investments who are in turn linked to Swedish billionaire Finn Rausing.

US motor racing entrepreneur Michael Andretti, who is looking to enter Formula One, last year held takeover talks with Sauber but said "control issues" had led to their collapse.

The team have more recently been linked with Audi, a Volkswagen Group brand seeking to come in when new engine rules apply from 2026.

"For the moment it (the Sauber partnership) is a fantastic common vision," Imparato told www.the-race.com this month.

"If one day something else occurs, it will not be a problem.

"We will develop ourselves in another way, in another world, always based in motorsport, for Alfa Romeo."

Alfa Romeo's current drivers are Finland's Valtteri Bottas and China's Guanyu Zhou.

Porsche advances plans to enter Formula 1 with Red Bull

Leaked documents indicate the German automaker will buy half of the racing team. But insiders say much remains to be determined. 
Motoring
12 hours ago

Why Vettel will leave the F1 grid with respect and affection

Sebastian Vettel's greatest success is a distant memory, but the four times world champion will leave Formula One at the end of this year with more ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline

Mercedes have many more upgrades to come as they seek to close in on Formula One leaders Red Bull and Ferrari, strategy boss James Vowles said on ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Everything you should know about buying a used, high-mileage VW Touareg for ... Features
  2. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Isuzu D-Max elevates its stock Reviews
  3. These are the top 10 most enquired about used SUVs in SA right now Features
  4. This is why the price cap on 93 petrol won’t really save you money news
  5. Proposed duties could lift tyre prices as much as 41% news

Latest Videos

'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...