×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Ferrari's Sainz sets the pace in first Hungarian GP practice

29 July 2022 - 15:58 By Reuters
Carlos Sainz on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 29 2022.
Carlos Sainz on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 29 2022.
Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was fastest for Ferrari on Friday in first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen denying the Italian team a one-two on the timing sheets.

British Grand Prix winner Sainz lapped the Hungaroring with a quickest time of 1:18.750 seconds, with championship leader Verstappen 0.130 slower on a track expected to favour Ferrari.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, the Dutch driver's closest championship rival despite being 63 points adrift after crashing out while leading in France last weekend, was third and 0.289 off the pace.

McLaren's Lando Norris was fourth on the soft tyres, ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who complained over the radio of "a bit of an allergy" after suffering a very public sneezing fit at speed.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, a record eight-times winner in Hungary, was seventh fastest for Mercedes, but 0.960 off Sainz's time.

Aston Martin experimented with an eye-catching new rear wing and had Sebastian Vettel 11th fastest a day after the four-times world champion announced his retirement at the end of the season. Teammate Lance Stroll was 12th.

Haas also rolled out an updated car for Denmark's Kevin Magnussen with some striking aerodynamic similarities to the Ferrari.

Sunday's race is the 13th of 22 this season and the last before the August break.

READ MORE:

Alfa Romeo renews partnership with Sauber for 2023 F1 season

Alfa Romeo has renewed its Formula One partnership with Swiss-based Sauber for next season, Alfa chief executive Jean-Philippe Imparato said on ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Porsche advances plans to enter Formula 1 with Red Bull

Leaked documents indicate the German automaker will buy half of the racing team. But insiders say much remains to be determined. 
Motoring
12 hours ago

Why Vettel will leave the F1 grid with respect and affection

Sebastian Vettel's greatest success is a distant memory, but the four times world champion will leave Formula One at the end of this year with more ...
Motoring
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Everything you should know about buying a used, high-mileage VW Touareg for ... Features
  2. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Isuzu D-Max elevates its stock Reviews
  3. These are the top 10 most enquired about used SUVs in SA right now Features
  4. This is why the price cap on 93 petrol won’t really save you money news
  5. Proposed duties could lift tyre prices as much as 41% news

Latest Videos

'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...