×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Latifi times it right to top final Hungarian GP practice

30 July 2022 - 16:22 By Reuters
Nicholas Latifi on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary.
Nicholas Latifi on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary.
Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Formula One tail-ender Nicholas Latifi timed it right on a drying track with the fastest lap for struggling Williams at the end of a rain-hit final practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The only driver still to score a point after 12 races this season, the Canadian topped the time sheets for the first time in his career with a lap of one minute 41.48 seconds as the chequered flag fell.

His lap was 0.661 seconds quicker than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who had been top until that point and set to complete a practice sweep for the Italian team, even if the time was meaningless.

The team's reaction on Twitter said it all: “WHATTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT.”

Williams team mate Alexander Albon was third fastest, again thanks to the improving track conditions after heavy rain early in the session, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen fourth.

Leclerc and Verstappen set their times before the Williams drivers.

Red flags came out with nine minutes to go after Aston Martin's four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who on Thursday announced his retirement at the end of the season, spun off backwards into the tyre wall at turn 10.

The German screamed in anger and frustration and apologised to his team.

The session at the Hungaroring then resumed with four minutes left on the clock and the sun shining.

Leclerc had also spun earlier, with drivers struggling for grip in the conditions.

“These tyres are just not working at all, they're so cold,” complained Mercedes George Russell.

READ MORE

Vettel backs Schumacher to replace him at Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel has backed friend and fellow German Mick Schumacher to replace him at Aston Martin when the four-time Formula One world champion ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Alfa Romeo renews partnership with Sauber for 2023 F1 season

Alfa Romeo has renewed its Formula One partnership with Swiss-based Sauber for next season, Alfa chief executive Jean-Philippe Imparato said on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Porsche advances plans to enter Formula 1 with Red Bull

Leaked documents indicate the German automaker will buy half of the racing team. But insiders say much remains to be determined. 
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Everything you should know about buying a used, high-mileage VW Touareg for ... Features
  2. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Isuzu D-Max elevates its stock Reviews
  3. This is why the price cap on 93 petrol won’t really save you money news
  4. These are the top 10 most enquired about used SUVs in SA right now Features
  5. Higher-priced Chinese tyres will save SA jobs, claim local tyre producers news

Latest Videos

'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema
'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way