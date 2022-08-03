The search for the best spinners in SA — those who will go wheel-to-wheel for the 2022 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto title — has ended.
After numerous video submissions, the top 12 to compete for this year’s championship have been selected. The contest will take place in front of a live audience at Wheelz N Smoke in Johannesburg on September 3.
This year’s contestants include 2021’s top two: champion Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane and runner-up Chadwin “Boksie” Hadjie. They are joined by four winners from the regional qualifiers earlier this year and six drivers from the video submissions.
Among those returning to the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto ring are female spinner Kayla Oliphant, and Capetonian Yaseen Damon, both of whom have come close to clinching the title in the past. New faces include Zwikhodo “Ziko” Nembambula and Sphesihle Emmanuel.
The judges — Magesh Ndaba, Jeff James, Shahiem Bell and a guest judge — and live audience will have their hands full with deciding who drives off with this year’s title.
Tickets to the event are available at www.redbullshayimoto.com and the door. Those unable to make it to Wheelz N Smoke can catch all the action on SABC1 in September.
Here is the list of drivers taking part this year:.
Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane
Chadwin “Boksie” Hadjie
Shandre Green
Dylan “Vaaitjie” Brough
Zwikhodo “Ziko” Nembambula
Jean “Panjaro” Kruger
Austin Kruger
Sunesh Pursad
Yaseen Damon
Kayla Oliphant
Sphesihle Emmanuel
Yoram Naude
This is who will be in a spin at the 2022 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto
Image: Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool
