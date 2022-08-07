×

Motorsport

Bagnaia beats Vinales to win British MotoGP for Ducati

07 August 2022 - 16:06 By Reuters
Francesco Bagnaia celebrates on the podium after winning the British MotoGP.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Italian Francesco Bagnaia won the British Grand Prix for Ducati on Sunday to pick up where he left off before MotoGP's summer break.

Spaniard Maverick Vinales had to settle for second for Aprilia, 0.426 seconds behind after a thrilling battle over the closing laps, while Australian Jack Miller was third on the other factory Ducati.

"I think this is the best win I ever had," said Bagnaia, who went into MotoGP's break with a win in the Dutch TT in Assen and has now won four times this season.

Yamaha's reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo finished only eighth, after serving a long lap penalty, but increased his championship lead over Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro to 22 points after 12 of 20 rounds.

