×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Piastri case could end up in high court, says Alpine's Szafnauer

09 August 2022 - 08:33 By Reuters
Oscar Piastri tests for the Alpine F1 team at Yas Marina Circuit on December 14 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Oscar Piastri tests for the Alpine F1 team at Yas Marina Circuit on December 14 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Alpine could seek millions in compensation at the London High Court if their Australian reserve Oscar Piastri refuses to race for them next season, team principal Otmar Szafnauer told Reuters on Monday.

Renault-owned Alpine announced highly-rated Piastri last week as replacement for double world champion Fernando Alonso in their 2023 line-up, but the 21-year-old has ruled it out.

McLaren, who are fighting Alpine for fourth in the championship, have reportedly told Daniel Ricciardo he is being dropped for Piastri, last year's Formula Two champion.

Szafnauer said all the indications from their base in Paris were that Alpine were prepared for a legal battle once the sport's August break was over.

“Going to the high court is more than 90% certain that's what we'll do,” he added.

The American said he contacted Formula One's Contract Recognition Board (CRB) last week, but that avenue might not be sufficient.

“If the CRB says 'your licence is only valid at Alpine', and then he [Piastri] says 'that's great but I'm never driving for them, I'll just sit out a year', then you've got to go to the high curt for compensation,” said Szafnauer.

There has been speculation that the two teams will ultimately come to an understanding that could see race winner Ricciardo return to Alpine, the Australian's employers before McLaren.

Alpine have spent heavily on preparing Piastri for Formula One, with independent tests and thousands of kilometres in last year's car, including one at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

A Formula One power unit alone costs about 1.75m euros (about R29.55m) and there is also the expense of a dedicated test team of mechanics and engineers who need flights, cars and hotels.

“We haven't sat down with the accountants to figure out everything we've spent. We will have to do that if we go to the high court,” said Szafnauer.

He said Piastri had signed a heads of terms agreement with Alpine in November last year which set out the path to a 2023 race debut.

The deal included the possibility of being loaned to another team for a year.

The legal argument will likely revolve around potential loopholes.

Piastri had looked set for a year at tail-enders Williams before Alonso, seemingly close to an extension at Alpine, suddenly announced he was joining Aston Martin and sent the driver market into a spin.

Szafnauer said he understood Alonso's reasoning, with the money and length of contract likely key factors for the 41-year-old Spaniard, but had expected Piastri to show integrity and loyalty.

MORE:

Tanak fends off Rovanpera to win in Finland for third time

Estonian Ott Tanak won Rally Finland for the third time on Sunday and gave Hyundai their first victory on the fast gravel roads.
Motoring
1 day ago

Kevin Harvick returns to winner’s circle at Michigan

Kevin Harvick ended a 65-race winless drought on Sunday when he crossed the finish line first at the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Bagnaia beats Vinales to win British MotoGP for Ducati

Italian Francesco Bagnaia won the British Grand Prix for Ducati on Sunday to pick up where he left off before MotoGP's summer break.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | We get behind the wheel of the all-new Ford Ranger First Drives
  2. This is how much the new Range Rover Sport costs in SA New Models
  3. REVIEW | Potent Land Rover Defender 90 V8 oozes style and street cred Reviews
  4. REVIEW | The 2022 Kia Sorento is big, well-built, comfy and priced right Reviews
  5. Toyota offers to buy back EVs over risk of wheels coming off news

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...