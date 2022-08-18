×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton says he's 'fully transformed' after his African safari

18 August 2022 - 19:53 By Reuters
Hamilton said he had connected with his roots and felt his ancestors with him stronger than ever before.
Hamilton said he had connected with his roots and felt his ancestors with him stronger than ever before.
Image: Instagram / Lewis Hamilton

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton says he feels “transformed” after travelling in Africa during Formula One's August break.

The Briton, Formula One's only black driver, whose paternal grandparents emigrated to Britain from the Caribbean, has documented across social media his trip to Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania.

“These past two weeks have been some of the best days of my entire life,” the 37-year-old said in an Instagram post. “I'm not the same man I was before this trip, all the beauty, love and peacefulness I experienced has me feeling fully transformed.”

Hamilton, who races for Mercedes and has won a record 103 grands prix, said he had connected with his roots and felt his ancestors with him stronger than ever before.

“No amount of photos could capture how I'm feeling now and what I'm trying to say,” he told his 29.5-million followers. “Just know, where words fall short emotions run deep.”

Hamilton has long called for Formula One to race on the continent, with the sport talking to organisers in SA about a return to Kyalami for the first time since 1993.

“The place that I really feel is dear to my heart and most important for me is to get a race back in SA,” Hamilton, an outspoken campaigner for racial equality and diversity, said last year.

“I think there's a great following out there and it would be great to be able to highlight just how beautiful the motherland is.”

WATCH | Brad Binder sets a Kyalami lap record, with a little help from Jason Goliath and Siya Kolisi

While on home soil, the rider hit the venue's grand prix circuit to set a lap record and make a film.
Motoring
7 hours ago

F1 governing body approves 2026 engine regulations

Formula One's governing body approved engine regulations for 2026 on Tuesday, an eagerly awaited move that could lead to the arrival of premium ...
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | A lap of Aldo Scribante in a Toyota GR Yaris Cup car

It’s been a long time coming, but here finally is some in-car footage of me piloting the TimesLIVE GR Yaris around Aldo Scribante during qualifying ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. You can now renew your car licence at Supa Quick news
  2. Uncovering the dark and dirty truth about electric vehicles Features
  3. The five ugliest cars to ever roam the world’s roads Features
  4. September expected to bring more fuel price relief news
  5. Toyota’s flooded Durban factory reopens for business news

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000