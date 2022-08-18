×

Motorsport

WATCH | Brad Binder sets a Kyalami lap record, with a little help from Jason Goliath and Siya Kolisi

18 August 2022 - 14:11 By Motoring Reporter

SA MotoGP sensation Brad Binder recently spent some of his summer break in Mzansi. And while he relaxed on home soil, Red Bull challenged the KTM Factory Racing rider to set a lap record around the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

To do this he needed to romp around the gnarly 4.529km track in less than 1:45. Knowing he'd need a little help to do so, Red Bull enlisted comedian Jason Goliath and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi to support him. The result of this spicy collaboration is short film Superlap.

Part comedy, part high-octane grit, it's bound to spice up your next coffee break. So put life on pause, hit play and enjoy the spectacle. 

