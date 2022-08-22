×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Red Bull's Christian Horner remains 'motivated' to lead F1 team

22 August 2022 - 20:08 By Reuters
Red Bull principal Christian Horner said he remains committed to the Formula 1 team for the foreseeable future.
Red Bull principal Christian Horner said he remains committed to the Formula 1 team for the foreseeable future.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull principal Christian Horner says he remains committed to the Formula One team for the foreseeable future.

Horner, 48, has led the team since it entered F1 in 2005. Red Bull has won four Constructors Championships during that time and Max Verstappen has an excellent chance to win consecutive driver's championships — which would give the team six during Horner's tenure.

“This is my 18th season in charge of the team and I'm just as motivated today as I was on the first day I attended the first race in 2005,” he told GPFans.

“I think that if you're a competitive person you have that fire that burns within you and mine's still burning pretty bright. When you lose that, then that's the time to obviously go and do something else.”

That time is not now.

Verstappen holds an 80-point lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the driver's standings and Red Bull leads the constructors by 97 points. Red Bull has returned to its perch atop the grid after years of playing second fiddle to Mercedes.

“I've made a long term commitment to the team,” Horner said. “I feel very much attached to this team and responsible for it.”

The F1 season returns from its summer break with Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

MORE:

Giovinazzi to take part in F1 practice sessions with Haas

Italy's Antonio Giovinazzi will take part in Friday free practice sessions with Haas at the Italian and US Grands Prix, the Ferrari-powered Formula ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Ricciardo remains driven to stay on the Formula 1 grid

Daniel Ricciardo believes he still deserves to be in Formula 1 as rumours about his future on the grid continue to swirl.
Motoring
13 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton says he's 'fully transformed' after his African safari

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton says he feels "transformed" after travelling in Africa during Formula One's August break.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Lewis Hamilton says he's 'fully transformed' after his African safari Motorsport
  2. You can now replace tyres through your existing vehicle finance contract news
  3. Uncovering the dark and dirty truth about electric vehicles Features
  4. Elon Musk’s 'licence to print money' off lithium didn’t last long news
  5. Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m news

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point