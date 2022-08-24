×

Motorsport

Injured Mir to miss San Marino MotoGP after Austria crash

24 August 2022 - 08:00 By Reuters
Joan Mir will miss the San Marino MotoGP due to a small fracture on his right ankle.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Joan Mir will miss the next MotoGP race in San Marino after injuring his ankle in a terrifying crash at the Austrian Grand Prix over the weekend, his team Suzuki said on Tuesday.

The former MotoGP champion lost control of his bike on a turn in the opening lap at the Red Bull Ring circuit before he was flung into the air, landing heavily on the gravel which resulted in a small fracture on his right ankle.

The Spaniard underwent further tests on Monday and has been advised to rest for 15 days. The San Marino Grand Prix takes place on the weekend of September 3-4.

“Unfortunately, I will miss the Misano race, but I am confident I can return in Aragon (two weeks later),” Mir said in a statement.

“It's been a tough season, but I'm convinced that we'll come back stronger to bring more good moments to my team and to all of you who support me.”

Mir, who won the championship in 2020, has endured a difficult season and sits 12th in the standings with no podium finishes and six retirements.

His future is also up in the air with Suzuki set to leave MotoGP at the end of the season due to financial constraints, but he has been linked with a move to Honda.

His team mate Alex Rins, eighth in the standings, will join Honda's satellite outfit LCR Honda in 2023. 

