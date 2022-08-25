×

Domenicali holds up hope of German GP return

25 August 2022 - 17:26 By Reuters
Germany last hosted a F1 Grand Prix in 2019 when Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished first.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali has indicated that Germany's prospects of hosting a race could be boosted if, as expected, Audi and Porsche join Mercedes on the starting grid.

The country, which hosted two races a year at the height of home hero Michael Schumacher's dominance with Ferrari in the early years of the century, last had a grand prix at Hockenheim in 2019.

“We really hope that Germany can be back around the table,” Domenicali told reporters before this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

“But one thing is to say we would like to have the grand prix; the other thing is to put on the table the things that are needed to discuss about the grand prix.

“Hopefully soon, with something that could happen soon, they will have a different situation to discuss with us.”

Domenicali, who was speaking on a visit to Germany, did not spell out what he was referring to or refer to the Volkswagen brands.

Porsche and Audi are, however, expected soon to announce entries to Formula One, with existing teams, after the sport approved new engine rules for 2026.

The cost of hosting a race has been the main stumbling block to Germany's return, with the 2019 edition going ahead after a last minute title sponsorship deal with Mercedes-Benz, parent company of the then-dominant Mercedes team.

On the downside, Germany's four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is retiring at the end of this season while Schumacher's son Mick is out of contract with the Ferrari-powered Haas team, with his future uncertain.

Domenicali said talks about the French Grand Prix were also ongoing.

“We are talking with the French federation and with the government, because as you know, more and more the future of Formula One also is related to promoters that see that as investment for the country and for the community.

“The discussions are very open ... a possibility, not next year, but in the future, could be also to find a sort of rotational proposition that would enable everyone to be part of the calendar.” 

