×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

It's official: Audi is entering Formula One

26 August 2022 - 10:06 By Reuters and Staff Writer
Audi will compete in the Formula One World Championship from 2026.
Audi will compete in the Formula One World Championship from 2026.
Image: Chesnot/Getty Images

Volkswagen's premium brand Audi is entering motor racing's Formula One, the carmaker said on Friday.

Audi will compete in the Formula One World Championship from 2026 with a specially developed power unit, the carmaker said, adding that a decision on which team it will be lining up with will be announced before the end of this year.

A key part of Audi's decision to join Formula One is the racing series' goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030, said the carmaker, including new technical rules focused on greater electrification and sustainable fuels that apply from 2026.

It is rumoured that an agreement is in place between Audi and the Sauber team, which competes as Alfa Romeo.

Audi's sister company Porsche is expected to announce a tie-up with Red Bull soon.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Norris has no sympathy for departing Ricciardo

McLaren's Lando Norris says he has no sympathy for teammate Daniel Ricciardo after the Australian's split from the former champions was announced ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Leclerc bids to give Ferrari a lift when the lights go out at Spa this weekend

Charles Leclerc will be hoping to revive Ferrari's spirits when he returns to the scene of his first Formula One victory in Sunday's Belgian Grand ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Piastri case could end up in high court, says Alpine's Szafnauer

Alpine could seek millions in compensation at the London High Court if their Australian reserve Oscar Piastri refuses to race for them next season, ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge sells out in Mzansi after 24 hours New Models
  2. Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m news
  3. What you can expect to see at this weekend's Festival of Motoring news
  4. Used-car prices surge as chip shortage squeezes supply news
  5. September expected to bring more fuel price relief news

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court