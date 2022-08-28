×

Motorsport

Verstappen wins Belgian GP from 14th on the grid

28 August 2022 - 16:46 By Reuters
Max Verstappen celebrates his victory after the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps on August 29, 2022 in SPA, Belgium.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday after he raced through the field from 14th on the starting grid.

Mexican team mate Sergio Perez finished second with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz taking third place after starting on pole position.

The victory was Verstappen's ninth in 14 races so far this season, and the Dutch driver also secured a bonus point for fastest lap.

