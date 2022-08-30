Spaniard Joan Mir will ride for Repsol Honda alongside Marc Marquez from 2023 after signing a two-year contract, the MotoGP team said on Tuesday.
MOTORSPORT
Joan Mir joins Repsol Honda MotoGP team on two-year contract
Image: Reuters
2022-08-30

Spaniard Joan Mir will ride for Repsol Honda alongside Marc Marquez from 2023 after signing a two-year contract, the MotoGP team said on Tuesday.
Mir switched team after Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP at the end of the season due to financial reasons, which prompted fellow Spaniard Alex Rins to join Honda satellite outfit LCR Honda in 2023.
Mir will replace Pol Espargaro, who leaves Honda to join the rebranded Tech 3 KTM team next year.
“Honda Racing Corporation are proud to announce the signing of Joan Mir,” the team said in a statement.
Honda described Mir as a “world champion-level talent” from his first full season in Moto3 in 2016.
Alongside two world titles, the 24-year-old Mir has won 12 grands prix and claimed 33 podium places.
The next race is in San Marino on September 4, with Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo leading the championship on 200 points. Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro is second on 168 points, ahead of Ducati's Franceso Bagnaia (156), Ducati's Johann Zarco (125), Ducati's Jack Miller (123), Ducati's Enea Bastianini (118) and KTM's Brad Binder (107).
