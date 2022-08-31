Teasing Hamilton puts a cap on Alonso spat

Lewis Hamilton literally put a cap on a verbal spat with Formula One rival Fernando Alonso in a teasing social media post on Tuesday.

Alonso, a former team mate and fellow world champion, had branded the Briton an idiot after a first-lap collision at last Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Mercedes' seven-times world champion Hamilton accepted blame for the incident that ended his race, but told reporters he would not talk to Alpine's Alonso after what the Spaniard had said about him.

Alonso had also declared over team radio, in a message broadcast to a worldwide television audience, that the winner of a record 103 races "only knows how to drive and start in first (place)".

Hamilton posted in an Instagram story a clip of double world champion Alonso calling for respect for the "F1 family" and followed it up on Tuesday with a message to his 29-million followers.