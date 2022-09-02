×

Motorsport

Ferrari expect to be fighting at the front in Zandvoort

02 September 2022 - 07:56 By Reuters
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 1 2022.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ferrari are confident they will be a lot closer to Red Bull in this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix than they were in Belgium last Sunday.

The race is a home one for Red Bull's runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen, who was in a league of his own at Spa-Francorchamps and won in front of his Orange Army of fans in the Netherlands last year.

"I don't think we are as bad as it seems," said Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who was third in Belgium behind a Red Bull one-two after starting on pole position.

" I'm pretty sure we can be back on from this weekend and be fighting again for pole and win," said the Spaniard, who turned 28 on Thursday.

"They've been raising the bar a bit, race by race, but it doesn't seem too long ago when in Austria we outraced them by quite a big margin, and in France it was me passing the Red Bull of Perez coming from 20th (place).

"That was only three races ago. So I don't believe they've improved so much as they did in Spa."

Verstappen, winner of nine of the 14 races so far and 93 points clear at the top, has also said he expects Ferrari to be strong.

Sainz said Red Bull simply had a better aerodynamic package for Spa, the championship's longest track and also one of the fastest, whereas Zandvoort is a comparatively short layout with plenty of turns.

"Maybe I'm just being too optimistic or too hopeful that we will not see that happening again, but it's my feeling," said the Spaniard.

Team mate Charles Leclerc agreed Ferrari should be much more competitive.

"We are super-motivated and after Spa there has been so much work to try and understand from where the lack of pace was coming from," he said.

"I think we've got some directions to push in. Whether we have the final answers we don't know yet, but we know where to push. I am confident the gap will be closer."

