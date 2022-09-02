×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Russell leads Mercedes one-two in first Dutch GP practise session

02 September 2022 - 14:26 By Reuters
George Russell on track during practise before the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 2.
George Russell on track during practise before the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 2.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two in opening practise for the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday, with Red Bull's runaway Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen sidelined by a gearbox problem.

Russell lapped the tight and twisty seaside Zandvoort circuit with a fastest lap of 1:12.455 seconds on the soft tyres late in the session.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was 0.240 slower than his teammate and said he was struggling to hear radio messages.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third on the timing screens and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo were fourth and fifth.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was sixth, 0.672 off Russell's pace.

Home hero Verstappen, winner from pole position last year and returning as world champion to packed grandstands, came to a halt 10 minutes into the session after just seven laps as red flags were waved.

“Something went with the gearbox,” he told his race engineer over the radio.

“We lost drive while he took a shift from fourth to fifth,” said team boss Christian Horner. “We have to get it turned around quickly for the next session.”

Verstappen's Mexican teammate Sergio Perez ran wide onto the grass and was only seventh fastest with the Alpines of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon eighth and ninth.

“Nothing specific, just working on a balance. Sergio usually feels his way into a P1 and there were certain things he wasn't happy with about the car,” Horner said of Perez.

Williams' Alexander Albon completed the top 10.

Verstappen, 19th of 20 in the session, is 93 points clear of Perez with eight races remaining and will be chasing his 10th win of the season on Sunday.

MORE:

Hamilton focuses on feedback for next year’s Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton will be happy to consign his mercurial Mercedes to history, but the seven times Formula One world champion is in no hurry to finish a ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Hamilton driven to get more involved in sports team ownership

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, who recently invested in the Denver Broncos, said he wants to get more involved with teams to ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Mick Schumacher shuts down speculation about his F1 future

Mick Schumacher shut out speculation about his Formula One future on Thursday as his friend Esteban Ocon continued to push for the German to join him ...
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA's new Marauder Mk2 is one of the world's toughest armoured vehicles New Models
  2. New Audi RS3 springs into SA and this is how much it'll set you back New Models
  3. Teasing Hamilton puts a cap on Alonso spat Motorsport
  4. Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m news
  5. FIRST DRIVE | The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is back and better than ever First Drives

Latest Videos

WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...
Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...