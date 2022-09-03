Leclerc fastest in tight final Dutch GP practice session

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc led the way in final practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday with Max Verstappen only third fastest for Red Bull in front of his army of cheering supporters.
George Russell was second fastest for Mercedes around the seaside Zandvoort layout.
Leclerc, who was also fastest in Friday's second practice, did 20 laps and produced a best effort of 1:11.632 seconds after mechanics worked on his car midway through the session.
Russell was 0.066 slower and Verstappen, who has a 93-point lead in the championship over closest rival and team mate Sergio Perez, was 0.161 off the pace.
Leclerc's team mate Carlos Sainz was fourth and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton fifth for Mercedes, with Perez sixth.
The top six were separated by 0.544, suggesting a tight battle for pole position in later qualifying.
Verstappen won from pole last year, returning this time as world champion.
