Verstappen on pole position for home Dutch GP

03 September 2022 - 16:31 By Reuters
Max Verstappen after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands at Circuit van Zandvoort on September 3, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Saturday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will line up alongside on the front row after a final qualifying session that ended with Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez crashing at the final corner. 

