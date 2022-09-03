Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Saturday.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will line up alongside on the front row after a final qualifying session that ended with Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez crashing at the final corner.
Verstappen on pole position for home Dutch GP
Image: ANP via Getty Images
