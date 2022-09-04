×

Motorsport

Verstappen wins Dutch GP for second year in a row

04 September 2022 - 16:58 By Reuters
Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 04, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix from pole position for the second year in a row on Sunday to take his 10th victory of the season and extend his Formula One lead into triple figures.

George Russell finished second for Mercedes with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the podium.

Reigning champion Verstappen extended his overall world championship lead to 109 points over Leclerc with seven races remaining.

