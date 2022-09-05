×

Motorsport

Samkeliso Thubane wins Red Bull Shay’iMoto for second year in a row

05 September 2022 - 09:32
Samkeliso ‘SamSam’ Thubane celebrates on the podium after becoming the Red Bull Shay’iMoto 2022 champion.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

Johannesburg's Wheelz N Smoke spinning arena came alive this weekend as it hosted an action-packed fourth edition of the Red Bull Shay’iMoto championship.

Samkeliso “SamSam” Thubane and Austin Kruger were the last drivers to battle it out in the finale and left the crowd and judges yelling for more, as SamSam drove away with the 2022 title. 

After two years of being hosted behind closed doors, Red Bull Shay’iMoto welcomed the live audience back to Wheelz N Smoke and saw a record-breaking 4,000 people fill the grandstands.

The audience and judges were not disappointed as Mzansi’s top 12 spinners showed off their best stunts and skills around the technical obstacle course, which included the infamous make-out corner as well as the newly introduced caterpillar.  

Both SamSam and Austin delivered exceptional car control, technical skills and flair to set up a mouth-watering finale that left the audience and judges on the edge of their seats.

In the end, it was the King of Hazyview that had the crowd chanting his name, as he displayed extraordinary driving skills and jaw-dropping stunts — including an exit from his car boot and playing his guitar while the car was spinning. 

Thubane playing his guitar while the car spins.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

“I am very happy to be the first driver to win the title back to back,” said Samkeliso.

“Earlier in the day I wasn’t feeling well, but I think the smell of burning tyres is my medication because once I got into the car I felt like myself. I still can’t believe I managed to win, but I kept going and did my best.”   

This year Red Bull Shay’iMoto introduced two more judges to assist spinning legends Magesh Ndaba, Jeff James and Shahiem Bell in crowning the 2022 champion.

Kwaito star Kabelo Mabalane joined the trio as a guest judge as they witnessed a thrilling night of Mzansi's prime spinning event.

The audience was the fifth judge: using their LED wristbands, they could select their favourite driver in each round by switching on the red or blue light. 

“Being at Red Bull Shay’iMoto was a high-touch experience for me, I’ve been to a number of Red Bull experiences and this definitely met my expectations,” said Mabalane.

“I have a newfound respect for all the drivers that showcased the skills on the tar. It's really great that Red Bull gives this kind of athleticism an opportunity to shine.”

