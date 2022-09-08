Daniel Ricciardo should be racing in Formula One next season rather than taking a reserve role, Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday.
This came amid speculation that the Australian could end up supporting him at Mercedes after leaving McLaren.
Ricciardo, 33, is leaving the team a year early by mutual agreement and told reporters at the Italian Grand Prix that he was keeping all options open for next year and beyond.
Sitting alongside the eight-times grand prix winner at a news conference at Monza, seven-times world champion Hamilton said he wanted Ricciardo to continue on the starting grid.
“I think he should be racing. He is far too talented (to be a reserve). He has earned the right to be among us all racing,” said the 37-year-old, who made it clear he had no plans to retire and open a seat. “Of course, if he’s a part of our team, then great. But that role is not anywhere near what’s best for him. If I was managing him, he’d be racing.”
Ricciardo won at Monza last year, but has generally struggled since he joined McLaren, outperformed by teammate Lando Norris.
The team has announced 21-year-old Australian Oscar Piastri, a reserve for Renault-owned Alpine and McLaren, as his replacement.
“I still don't know what next year looks like,” said Ricciardo. “I do want to be on the grid, I do want to race.”
Earlier this week the Australian told his country's The Core website that “even if it's reserve, I don't want to be too proud to say, 'I'm too good for that'. I just want to hear everything and see what makes sense.”
Daniel Ricciardo too talented to be a reserve, says Lewis Hamilton
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Daniel Ricciardo should be racing in Formula One next season rather than taking a reserve role, Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday.
This came amid speculation that the Australian could end up supporting him at Mercedes after leaving McLaren.
Ricciardo, 33, is leaving the team a year early by mutual agreement and told reporters at the Italian Grand Prix that he was keeping all options open for next year and beyond.
Sitting alongside the eight-times grand prix winner at a news conference at Monza, seven-times world champion Hamilton said he wanted Ricciardo to continue on the starting grid.
“I think he should be racing. He is far too talented (to be a reserve). He has earned the right to be among us all racing,” said the 37-year-old, who made it clear he had no plans to retire and open a seat. “Of course, if he’s a part of our team, then great. But that role is not anywhere near what’s best for him. If I was managing him, he’d be racing.”
Ricciardo won at Monza last year, but has generally struggled since he joined McLaren, outperformed by teammate Lando Norris.
The team has announced 21-year-old Australian Oscar Piastri, a reserve for Renault-owned Alpine and McLaren, as his replacement.
“I still don't know what next year looks like,” said Ricciardo. “I do want to be on the grid, I do want to race.”
Earlier this week the Australian told his country's The Core website that “even if it's reserve, I don't want to be too proud to say, 'I'm too good for that'. I just want to hear everything and see what makes sense.”
READ MORE:
Lewis Hamilton to fight from the back after Monza penalty
Mercedes expects Monza to be better for them than Spa
Red Bull's Max Verstappen can't wait to rain on Ferrari's Monza parade
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos