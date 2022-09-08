×

Motorsport

Daniel Ricciardo too talented to be a reserve, says Lewis Hamilton

08 September 2022 - 18:51 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo attend the drivers' press conference ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo should be racing in Formula One next season rather than taking a reserve role, Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday.

This came amid speculation that the Australian could end up supporting him at Mercedes after leaving McLaren.

Ricciardo, 33, is leaving the team a year early by mutual agreement and told reporters at the Italian Grand Prix that he was keeping all options open for next year and beyond.

Sitting alongside the eight-times grand prix winner at a news conference at Monza, seven-times world champion Hamilton said he wanted Ricciardo to continue on the starting grid.

“I think he should be racing. He is far too talented (to be a reserve). He has earned the right to be among us all racing,” said the 37-year-old, who made it clear he had no plans to retire and open a seat. “Of course, if he’s a part of our team, then great. But that role is not anywhere near what’s best for him. If I was managing him, he’d be racing.”

Ricciardo won at Monza last year, but has generally struggled since he joined McLaren, outperformed by teammate Lando Norris.

The team has announced 21-year-old Australian Oscar Piastri, a reserve for Renault-owned Alpine and McLaren, as his replacement.

“I still don't know what next year looks like,” said Ricciardo. “I do want to be on the grid, I do want to race.”

Earlier this week the Australian told his country's The Core website that “even if it's reserve, I don't want to be too proud to say, 'I'm too good for that'. I just want to hear everything and see what makes sense.”

