×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Leclerc leads Ferrari one-two in first Monza practice

09 September 2022 - 17:12 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc lapped Monza's 'Temple of Speed' fastest in first practice.
Charles Leclerc lapped Monza's 'Temple of Speed' fastest in first practice.
Image: Reuters

Charles Leclerc led teammate Carlos Sainz in first practice for Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix on Friday as Formula One joined in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Leclerc lapped Monza's “Temple of Speed”, celebrating its 100th anniversary, with a fastest time of one minute 22.410 seconds on soft tyres.

Sainz, who will have a grid penalty for Sunday's race, was 0.077 slower, with the Mercedes pair of George Russell and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton third and fourth fastest respectively.

Hamilton, a five-times winner at Monza, will start from the back on Sunday due to a raft of engine-related penalties.

Red Bull's runaway championship leader Max Verstappen was fifth fastest, with Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso sixth and seventh.

The Dutch driver, now 109 points clear of Leclerc with seven races remaining, will also have a five-place grid penalty due to exceeding his engine allocation. His Mexican team mate Sergio Perez will drop 10 places.

At the bottom end of the time sheets, Dutch driver Nyck de Vries stood in for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, the third team he has represented in practice this season after Mercedes and Williams.

Ferrari's Italian reserve Antonio Giovinazzi, dropped by Alfa Romeo at the end of last season, replaced Mick Schumacher at Haas for the session and was 18th.

The teams, a majority of them based in England, stood in the pit lane outside their garages to observe a minute's silence before the session started, with the drivers wearing black armbands.

A photograph of the queen, whose parents attended Formula One's first world championship grand prix at Silverstone in 1950, appeared on a big screen over the podium.

World championship leaders Red Bull said they had pared back social media and silenced the music usually playing in the garage while mechanics are working.

Teams also carried messages of respect on the cars for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday.

Hamilton, who received an honour from the queen after his first championship in 2008 and was knighted in December by now King Charles III, posted a message on Instagram.

“She was a symbol of hope for so many and she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness,” he said. “She was truly like no other and I'm grateful to have lived during her time.”

Formula One's Italian CEO Stefano Domenicali spoke of the “huge respect for what she did and what she’s leaving as a legacy”.

READ MORE:

Red Bull's Max Verstappen can't wait to rain on Ferrari's Monza parade

Italy's Monza circuit celebrates its 100th anniversary this weekend with Ferrari under pressure to perform in front of a packed home crowd and Red ...
Motoring
1 day ago

AlphaTauri defends Red Bull F1 strategist after online abuse

Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri condemned "accusations of foul play" against the Formula One team and Red Bull's head of strategy after Japanese driver ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Verstappen wins Dutch GP for second year in a row

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix from pole position for the second year in a row on Sunday and stretched his Formula One lead ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  2. Customer input results in Chery launching refreshed Tiggo 4 Pro range New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Haval H6 GT brings the heat First Drives
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is back and better than ever First Drives
  5. Five super station wagons you want in your car collection Features

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'