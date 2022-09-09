×

Motorsport

Porsche F1 plans on ice after breakdown in Red Bull talks

09 September 2022 - 12:12 By BLOOMBERG
Porsche says it’s still mulling an entry into the Formula 1 racing series after ending months of talks with Red Bull GmbH as a potential partner.
Image: Bloomberg

Porsche said it’s still mulling an entry into the Formula 1 racing series after ending months of talks with Red Bull GmbH as a potential partner.

Discussions faltered after the pair couldn’t agree on an “equal footing” on engine collaboration and team partnership, Porsche said on Friday. The stalling of the sports-car maker’s F1 aspirations come within weeks of Volkswagen AG sister brand Audi saying it would join the racing circuit in 2026. 

“The racing series nevertheless remains an attractive environment for Porsche, which will continue to be monitored,” the maker of the 911 sports car said.

VW officially gave the green light in April for Porsche and Audi to pursue separate F1 entries, after speculation about the brands entering into the sport dominated for years by Mercedes-Benz AG. F1 plans to switch to cars running on synthetic fuel from 2026 to become carbon neutral by the end of the decade, aligning the franchise more closely with VW’s own climate goals. 

In July, Bloomberg reported that talks between the two sides were stuck on how much technology Porsche would supply to Red Bull Racing, compared to its Red Bull-owned sister racing team, AlphaTauri, and which brand would have the power to name drivers for a joint race team.

