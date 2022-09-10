×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Verstappen fastest in final Monza practice

10 September 2022 - 15:21 By Reuters
Max Verstappen during the third free practice session ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza Circuit on September 9, 2022 in Monza, Italy.
Max Verstappen during the third free practice session ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza Circuit on September 9, 2022 in Monza, Italy.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen was fastest in final practice on Saturday for the Italian Grand Prix, but Ferrari's Charles Leclerc looked a good bet for pole position at his team's home race.

Nine of the 20 drivers are carrying penalties for Sunday's race and Verstappen, who leads Leclerc by a massive 109 points in the championship after 15 of 22 races, is one of them with a drop of five places on the starting grid.

Leclerc was the fastest driver on the time sheets without a penalty, lapping 0.347 slower than Verstappen's best effort of one minute 21.252 seconds.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, third and fourth respectively, both have penalties — the latter enough to drop him to the back of the grid, and the Mexican in line for a 10-place demotion from wherever he qualifies.

Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is also due to go to the back of the grid, while Alpine's Esteban Ocon has a five-place penalty.

Hamilton was 10th fastest and just slower than Ocon, whose team mate Fernando Alonso was fifth and looking good without a penalty, while McLaren's Lando Norris was sixth.

Others with penalties are Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas, Haas pair Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher — all 15 places — and AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda who is headed for the back of the grid.

Dutch driver Nyck de Vries made his competitive F1 debut as a stand-in at Williams after Alex Albon was ruled out by appendicitis.

De Vries was 14th on the timing screens, with team mate Nicholas Latifi 13th.

READ MORE

Leclerc leads Ferrari one-two in first Monza practice

Charles Leclerc led teammate Carlos Sainz in first practice for Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix on Friday as Formula One joined in mourning the ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Tsunoda gets 10-place Monza grid penalty after string of reprimands

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda will have a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza after the Japanese collected a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Porsche F1 plans on ice after breakdown in Red Bull talks

Porsche said it’s still mulling an entry into the Formula 1 racing series after ending months of talks with Red Bull GmbH as a potential partner.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  2. The new Porsche roof tent: a room with a view news
  3. COMPACT SUV SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Ford EcoSport vs Hyundai Creta Reviews
  4. Five super station wagons you want in your car collection Features
  5. NEW MODELS | Nissan unveils latest X-Trail New Models

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'