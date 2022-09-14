×

Motorsport

Albon out of hospital and home in Monaco

14 September 2022 - 12:31 By Reuters
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Williams Formula One driver Alex Albon has left hospital in Italy and gone home to Monaco after missing Sunday's Italian Grand Prix because of appendicitis and respiratory failure.

A team spokesperson confirmed the British-born Thai racer was released on Tuesday.

Albon, 26, was replaced at Monza by Dutch reserve Nyck de Vries, who finished ninth on his race debut after qualifying eighth.

Williams said on Monday Albon suffered “unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure”.

He spent Saturday night in intensive care and was removed from mechanical ventilation on Sunday.

The next race is in Singapore on October 2.

